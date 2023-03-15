In Canada, police are investigating the shooting deaths of 17 wild horses

At least 17 wild horses have been shot and killed “recently” in western Canada. “The motive for this distressing act cannot be confirmed at this time,” authorities said.

Canadian federal police said Wednesday they are investigating the shooting deaths of 17 wild horses of cultural significance to an indigenous community in the west of the country.

The animals were “recently slaughtered” and found on government land north of Walhachin, British Columbia, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Corporal James Grandy said in a statement.

“They seemed to belong to a herd of wild horses that frequent this area,” he added.

The carcasses scattered over two kilometers of forest

“The motive for this distressing act cannot be confirmed at this time. However, investigators will continue to collect and examine all available evidence,” the statement said.

A team of medical examiners, a veterinarian and an RCMP livestock investigator attended the scene in this hard-to-reach area.

The carcasses were scattered over two kilometers of forest and steep terrain, reports the public media CBC.

According to authorities, the horses have cultural significance to the local Aboriginal community of Skeetchestn. Contacted by AFP, its officials declined to comment.