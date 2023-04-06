Here is the Easter food that has become more expensive – and the one that costs the same

Vegetables, eggs and cold-smoked salmon are products found on the Easter table that are more expensive than usual this year. The comparison site Matpriskollen expects between 17 and 20 percent more expensive Easter goods this year. Even potatoes and marshmallows are more expensive.

– Actually, almost everything has gone wrong. Both salmon and fish prices have taken off. There is a shortage of eggs, when I checked the store yesterday there were three cartons left, says Ulf Mazur in SVT’s Morgonstudion.

For those who are going to shop before Easter, however, there is a chance to make a cut, the competition for customers is fierce during the year’s second largest grocery shopping week.

– It is tense in the grocery trade right now. Now they are fighting over you more than ever.

Hear which products remain at the same price in the clip above.