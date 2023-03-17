Here, Jon-Ante Persson runs downhill for the first time – directly at the SM: “Scary and new”

The competitions take place all week in Funäsdalen. Downhill running in particular cannot be practiced everywhere. The opportunities to practice downhill running are not that great in Norr- and Västerbotten.

– It was scary and new to jump because I’ve never done it before, but then it went pretty well anyway, says Jon-Ante Persson, Tärna IK Fjällvind.

He improved his time in the steeplechase from the first pass to the second competition run by several seconds.

Has other favorite branches

He highlights the atmosphere and a lot of people as the best thing about being at the Youth SM.

Most of all, he looks forward to the favorite disciplines that are run during the weekend.

– Giant slalom and slalom will go much better than the other two, but it will be tougher because the others are also better at it.

Will you do more downhill races then?

– I doubt that, actually, says Jon-Ante Persson

Watch him ski downhill in the Youth SM in the clip above