Hialeah inaugurates mini soccer field for community use

MIAMI. – As part of Miami-Dade’s initiative to stimulate and expand the practice of soccer throughout the county, Hialeah inaugurated a mini field in Brigth Park in an event that was attended by Ed Foster-Simeon, president of the US Soccer Foundation, and James R. Haj, president of The Children’s Trust, both organizations involved in the project.

Miami-Dade plans to create 50 mini-pitches throughout the county, with financial support from Griffin Catalyst and exclusive programs from the US Soccer Foundation.

James R. Haj, presidente de The Children’s TrustIMG_5448.JPG James R. Haj, president of The Children’s Trust, speaks at the Hialeah event. CESAR MENENDEZ FOR

“The Children’s Trust is one of the investors in this program that seeks to keep children off the streets. One way is to involve them in physical activities that provide them with well-being and strengthen their emotional skills,” said Haj, who added that in the coming Two years there will be 50 similar mini-pitches in Miami-Dade.

According to Haj, this land within the community will allow parents not to have to drive to bring their children to play sports and prevent them from spending so many hours on the PlayStation. “We would like it to be used 18 hours a day; it has lighting so it works at night.”

For his part, Foster-Simeon pointed out that one of the goals of the US Soccer Foundation is for all children to have access to soccer.

“For some reason, soccer in the United States is a sport played by those who have money. However, this field that we inaugurated today is free and located within neighborhoods, has easy access and connects children with coaches who, not They only train soccer, but they also help them develop as people,” said Foster-Simeon, this Wednesday, March 20, at the inaugural event in Hialeah.

Ed Foster-Simeon, presidente de US Soccer FoundationIMG_5429.JPG Ed Foster-Simeon, president of the US Soccer Foundation, speaks at the opening ceremony in Hialeah. CESAR MENENDEZ FOR

“This is an effort that the county is making globally. For Hialeah, it is confirmation that we need to invest in our children and what better investment than improving the parks. This project is another sports option that will help children get out to the parks,” said Mayor Bovo.

“This initiative is in total harmony with our program in Hialeah, which seeks to energize the city’s parks so that children can socialize, create good friendships, work as a team and, ultimately, achieve attitudes that are learned through sports” said Bovo, who acknowledged that when he was a child he was a regular user of parks.

“We are very excited because we already used this park for Physical Education,” said Ileana Sotolongo, principal of Flamingo Elementary School, adjacent to the park. “Now, we will also be able to venture into football, so fashionable in Miami after the arrival of Leo Messi.”

Football Hialeah, _5472.JPG Students from Flamingo Elementary School in Hialeah practice soccer. CESAR MENENDEZ FOR

The new court can be used free of charge by community residents. “In the mornings, students from the adjacent school practice. In the afternoon, it is free access for whoever wants to use it,” explained William Sánchez, director of the city’s Parks Department, who added, “we plan in the future to hold championships ”.

Those interested in learning more about the events at the Hialeah parks can visit the page city ​​website.

