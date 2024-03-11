High wind warning in the five boroughs of New York

The forecast announces wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour so the main recommendation is to walk and drive with caution.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for our city, with speeds of up to 50 miles per hour that could cause debris or trash containers to fly into the air, and cause power outages.

Authorities ask for extreme caution throughout the day in the five boroughs.

If you have to walk, or even drive a car, especially tall vehicles, use extreme caution.

Near Prospect Pak, emergency crews had to remove a fallen tree.

The B and D southbound trains are out of service while they remove a tree that fell on the tracks this morning. near Avenue H.

The Q and N southbound from the Barclays Center station to Coney Island will have delays in both directions.

For its part, the Department of Bridges and Tunnels of the metropolitan transportation authority or MTA, for its acronym in English, has prohibited the use of empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks on its seven bridges.

The warning is active from this morning until approximately 10:00 p.m.

Vision takes place on the Bronx Whitestone Bridge Cross Bay, Henry Hudson, Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial, Robert F. Kenedy, Throggs Neck, and Verrazzano Narrows Bridge.

Additionally, the Robert F. Kenedy and Henry Hudson pedestrian bridges will also be closed during this time, as well as their walkways.

We spoke with some residents of the sector about this day of strong winds and they shared this with us:

“Yes, it is also a dangerous moment that is going to feel 50 to 55 miles per hour, so we must protect the windows and cars, because the bridges are a danger,” says a resident of the area.

It is forecast that these intense winds will be present in our city until approximately 10 pm.

