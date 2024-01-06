Hochul announces millionaire investment to build swimming pools

Governor Hochul presents a new plan to build more pools across the state.

The proposal also includes an investment to train more lifeguards.

And this after some pools here in the city were forced to close last summer due to lack of staff.

Through the plan, $60 million will be allocated to renovate and build swimming pools in the most needy neighborhoods throughout the state.

Included in the plan is an investment by the city and state to build swimming pools in New York’s bodies of water, including the East River.

That pool is expected to undergo testing this summer with the goal of opening it to the public next year.