Teletransport | Is printing food in the laboratory already a reality?

In this program, Gustavo Minari talks to specialists about laboratory-made meat. The idea is to offer an alternative for those who do not want to eat meat from animal slaughter, with a focus on vegetarians and vegans. However, is it simple to do this? Are there already meats being produced worldwide?

Who is with us here today is Bibiana Matte, founder of the startup Ambi Real Food and currently leader of scientific and technological development of CELLVA ingredients; o Marco Antônio Trindade, professor at the School of Animal Science and Food Engineering at USP in Pirassununga. Minari also talks, straight from Tel Aviv, in Israel, with Didier Toubia, co-founder of the Israeli company Aleph Farms; with the professor at the Institute of Biological Sciences at the Federal University of Minas Gerais, Erika Jorge; and also brings the story of photographer and motion designer Dennis Siqueira, who became a vegetarian more than a decade ago.

This is a new format here on the Porta 101 feed. TeletransPorta is presented by Gustavo Minari and focused on innovation. It’s the program that will take you into the future, but with a look at the present.

