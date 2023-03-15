Only Murders in the Building | Teaser da temporada 3 traz Meryl Streep no elenco

the hit series Only Murders in the Building is preparing to launch the third season and has already won the first teaser of the new episodes. The plot stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Only Murders in the Building tells the story of three neighbors obsessed with true crime podcasts. When a murder takes place in their apartment building, they create not only an unlikely friendship, but their own true crime program.

The third season of the series brings yet another crime happening, which means a new story to investigate. In addition to the already known trio, the cast also has two more than special appearances: Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep.

Watch the first teaser for season 3 of Only Murders in the Building:

Only Murders in the Building is an original Hulu comedy series, but in Brazil it is available on Star+. The premiere date for the third season has not yet been announced.