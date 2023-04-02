Holidays in Italy: The most beautiful cities in Puglia

Berlin.

Holiday in Italy. How about the Apulia region in the south of the country? We have an overview of the most beautiful cities for you.

If you are looking for a travel destination in Italy, you cannot avoid this region in the south-east of the country. Apulia attracts holidaymakers with a 800 kilometers of coastline. We have selected the most beautiful cities in Apulia for you.

Alberobello: “The city of trulli”

Alberobello is known for its conical shape shepherd houses, the so-called trulli (singular: trullo). These have been part of the UNESCO World Heritage since 1996. Over 1000 of them are located in the two old town districts of Rione Aia Piccola and Rione Monti.

The Trulli in Alberobello. Foto: Shutterstock













A city ​​stroll the best place to start is at the Piazza del Popolo. The city’s largest trullo, the Trullo Sovrano, is the only one with two floors. Today it functions as a cultural center and folklore museum.





Holidays in Italy: Bari

The capital of Puglia. Bari is an important port and University City, which lies directly on the Adriatic Sea. There are numerous historic buildings here: the Basilica of San Nicola (on the eastern edge of the old town), the Cathedral of San Sabino and the Castello Normanno-Svevo.

The port of Bari with the Teatro Margherita. Photo: Renata Sedmakova/Shutterstock

In the old town, the Piazza Mercantile and the Piazza Ferrarese are the center of nightlife with countless pubs, cafés and restaurants. Another highlight is the so-called Strada delle Orecchiette – or to put it another way: the pasta street. Here women sit on small stools all day long and form orecchiette (the typical pasta in the tradition of Apulia), taralli (savory pastry rings) & Co. to sell them. It looks like a show for tourists, but it’s not.

Brindisi visit for Italy vacation

The port city of Brindisi is the terminus of the Via Appia. The antique Brundisium was Rome’s most important military and commercial port on the Adriatic. The best view of the city is from a 52 meter high fascist monument. It’s called Monumento al Marinaio stands on the north bank of Seno di Ponente.

At the Lungomare Regina Margerita, a generously designed promenade on the More, there are numerous options for eating out. The cathedral of Brindisi was the starting point for numerous trips to the Holy Land. In 1743 an earthquake completely destroyed the cathedral, it had to be rebuilt. Many restorations followed. Also worth a visit: the Museo Archeologico in Piazza Duomo, which houses many ancient artefacts.

Gallipoli: The old town on the island

The old town of Gallipolli is located on the Gulf of Taranto on a flat island in the Ionian Sea. Thanks to an arch bridge, the city has a connection to the mainland and thus to the new town.

Especially the old town with its labyrinthine maze of alleys should not be missed. The Cattedrale Sant’Agata, the Antica Farmacia Provenzano with apothecary vessels from the Gründerzeit and the classical Teatro Garibaldi (reopened in 2013 after restoration) are particularly impressive here.

Lecce: “The Florence of the South”

In the center of Lecce there are numerous buildings of the Lecce Baroque to admire. Therefore, the city with almost 100,000 inhabitants is also called “Florence of the South” or “Florence of the Rococo”.

The amphitheater in Lecce. Foto: Shutterstock

The following sights are recommended on a city walk: the city gates, the obelisk, the Palazzio del Seggio, the castle and the historical ampitheater. Up to 20,000 people used to have space here.

Locorotondo: The Round City

The first historical documents mention the “round place” as early as the 11th century. Characteristic of the cityscape are the whitewashed terraced houseswhich have steep gabled roofs.

Locorotondo has been a known one since the 12th century wine place, since 1969 the city has a DOC area. DOC stands for Denomination of Origin Controlled. The label is a “controlled designation of origin” for wine from Italy. Interesting for a short detour: the neoclassical Chiesa Matrice di S. Giorgio, the Chiesetta di S. Nicola and the Chiesa della Madonna della Greca, a late Gothic basilica.

Ostuni: The “white city”

Ostuni lies on the edge of the Murge, the rectangular limestone plateau in the middle of Apulia cube houses receives. Hence the name “white city”. The Piazza della Libertà is adorned with a nearly 21 meter high baroque obelisk called Guglia di Sant’Oronzo.

A view of the Italian city of Ostuni. Foto: Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

The bathing coast is only six kilometers away from Ostuni. The ones there dune beaches are among the cleanest in Italy.

Otranto: The easternmost city in Italy

Otranto is located on the most easterly promontory of Italy and that is not the only reason why it is the gateway to the Orient (it was conquered by the Turks in 1480). It is very popular with holidaymakers because of the nested old town. Also unique: this medieval floor mosaic over 50 meters in length in the cathedral. In addition, there are fantastic beaches and a hinterland that invites you to go on discovery tours.

Polignano a Mare: “The city on the cliffs”

It is an awe-inspiring image offered to visitors to Polignano a Mare. The ancient city seems to be enthroned above the turquoise blue sea. There are countless on the cliffs sea ​​caves to find. The most famous is the Grotta Palazese, now a tourist attraction.

In the old town it is worth taking a look at the 1295 consecrated Mother Church. The Museo Pino Pascali shows contemporary art in temporary exhibitions.

Trani – Italy vacation in the footsteps of Frederick II.

The light limestone ensures that the port city of Trani literally lights up. This is definitely the highlight of a visit Staufer fort. Frederick II had it built between 1230 and 1233. It is a classic four-wing complex that was completely renovated between 1978 and 1998. The castle was last 140 years a prison.

Also very worth seeing: the former Benedictine Abbey Santa Maria di Colonna from the 11th century. It is located two kilometers southeast of the city on a promontory.

