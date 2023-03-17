HONOR Chile announces the launch of HONOR Magic Series

March 17, 2023

The Magic Series recently presented worldwide at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2023 in Barcelona, ​​arrives in Chile. After what HONOR Obtained more than 40 awards for its launches being recognized as “Best of MWC”, HONOR will begin distributing its flagship smartphones around the world, with Latin America being one of the first regions to receive them.

HONOR Magic5 Lite, HONOR Magic5 Pro and HONOR Magic VS are the three devices that complete this family of phones. Lite, as the cheapest but quite complete model; Pro, with more advanced features and VS that corresponds to a horizontal folding model.

