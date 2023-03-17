HONOR Chile announces the launch of HONOR Magic Series

The Magic Series recently presented worldwide at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2023 in Barcelona, ​​arrives in Chile. After what HONOR Obtained more than 40 awards for its launches being recognized as “Best of MWC”, HONOR will begin distributing its flagship smartphones around the world, with Latin America being one of the first regions to receive them.

HONOR

three teams

HONOR Magic5 Lite, HONOR Magic5 Pro and HONOR Magic VS are the three devices that complete this family of phones. Lite, as the cheapest but quite complete model; Pro, with more advanced features and VS that corresponds to a horizontal folding model.

The launch event for these powerful devices, which we will have the opportunity to review later and tell you more about their characteristics at FayerWayer, was held at Espacio R in Mexico City. At the event, David Moheno, Regional Director of Communications for HONOR browsed the equipment features.

Latin America is key for HONOR. In fact, during an interview at MWC, George Zhao, CEO of HONOR Device Co, Ltd, commented that the company seeks to be a leader in the region and mentioned how the company is seeking to be a benchmark with unique technologies and become one of the main players that inspires in the industry globally.

HONOR Launches Flagship Smartphones With Unique Innovations

In this context, Chile announces its launch on March 16, where the new smartphones will arrive in Latin America to boost people’s photographic and video skills, as well as productivity, offering next-generation technologies and energy to stay connected. without interruptions.

For now we can preview images of these three incredible teams that will arrive in the country:

HONOR

HONOR