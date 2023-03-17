Ben Affleck gets five minutes as Batman in the upcoming The Flash

The first official trailer for The Flash was released during the Super Bowl last month – check it out below to enjoy the treat – and gave us a first glimpse of mainly Michael Keaton’s, but also Ben Affleck’s return as Batman.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter the latter has now revealed how much time he gets in the film. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like much, but probably enough to still make fans happy and not just be a quick cameo. Affleck says:

“I did finally figure out how to play that character (Batman), and I nailed it in The Flash. For the five minutes I’m there, it’s really great. A lot of it’s just tone. You’ve got to figure out, what’s your version of the person? Who is the guy that fits what you can do? I tried to fit myself into a Batman. And by the way, I like a lot of the stuff we did, especially the first one (Batman v Superman).”

There are also rumors of other classic DC actors who could appear in The Flash when it premieres on June 16, and we assume we’ll hear more about this closer to the premiere (much like when Henry Cavill’s Superman cameo in Black Adam leaked weeks before the premiere).