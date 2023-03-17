VW, Renault, Tesla... what do we know about these future cars, stars of the'"affordable" electric

Volkswagen has just unveiled what will be its future electric’entry level with an ID.2 which should be offered under 25,000 euros in 2026. Enough to enter the battle with the future Renault R5 and Tesla “Model 2”.

Volkswagen has just unveiled its ID.2all concept (which’can be translated into ID, its 100% electric range, “to all”, for all) which gives a good overview of its future offer of’entry level.

L’The production ID.2 is due to be unveiled in 2025, for a commercial launch in 2026, with the aim of offering this car the size of’a Polo under 25,000 euros. A potential future competitor to the Renault R5 and the “Model 2″, the unofficial name of the future Tesla at 25,000 dollars”.

VW ID.2: Volkswagen’s revenge in the’electric

Volkswagen announces this Wednesday the’next arrival of’an electric car “for less than 25,000 euros”. It should be released in 2025. © Volkswagen

While sales of its ID range launched in 2019 are struggling to take off, Volkswagen has just unveiled what should allow it to really gain momentum in this market.’electric. A market still largely dominated by Tesla in 2022… and Chinese manufacturers, for the moment rather concentrated on their local market, but which are beginning to position themselves in Europe with models displaying an unbeatable price-quality ratio, such as with the compact MG4.

In China, Volkswagen is currently the market leader for all engines combined, with 3.15 million sales in 2022. But its sales of 100% electric models represent barely 5% of this total.

The promise?

At 4 meters long, this ID.2 comes close to the’current Polo. But with an interior closer to that of’a Golf, thanks to the space saved by the electric motor.

Essential point for an electric car: l’autonomy. Volkswagen announces “until’to 450 km”, but without specifying whether this will concern the version for less than 25,000 euros. The same goes for the charging capacity, which would allow to go from 10 to 80%’autonomy in 20 minutes on a direct current fast terminal, and up to’at 11 kW in alternating current.

A single engine should be proposed, placed at the’before, it will offer 166 kW of power, or 226 horsepower.

The only certainty: Volkswagen intends to offer a fairly complete model, even’entry-level, with the latest version of its “Travel Assist” (adaptive cruise control and following the lines of the road) and, even fortunately, an electric route planner.

L’Volkswagen ID.2all concept interior © Volkswagen

L’cabin presented in the ID.2all concept offers a modern presentation, to see also if it will be the’interior version d’entry level. Problem, if it’is the case, it could hurt the sales of the’current ID.3d’by 2026. A model that will be restyled very soon, but with an interior very close to the first generation, which does not’has not been spared criticism and software bugs.

Currently: an e-Up! at 27,945 euros

The Volkswagen e-Up! currently starts at 27,945 euros. ©Volkswagen

Currently, the electric range of Volkswagen in France starts with the e-Up! from 27,945 euros (bonus of 5,000 euros not deducted). A 3.5 meter model, almost 50 centimeters shorter than’a Polo and the future ID.2.

There is a 32.3 kWh battery, with a theoretical range of 260 km, and a motor of’an output of 61 kW (83 horsepower).

L’ID.3 restyled should start just under 40,000 euros.

Renault R5: the return of affordable made in France?

The concept already featured the new logo in an illuminated version that will not be retained. © RG

In February 2021, Renault unveils its R5 concept, presented as quite close to the final version. I’objective remains to market it in 2024, hoping for a presentation of the production model at the end of 2023.

The promise?

This model should inaugurate a new CMF-BEV platform. This technical base, cousin of the CMF-B dedicated to heat engines, but here adapted to electric. It allows the use of many common components: “front axle, air conditioning”, listed us in particular Gilles Le Borgne, R&D director of the Renault Group, during the last Paris Motor Show.’Auto.

A platform on which the future 4L and Nissan Micra will also be based, enough to reduce costs and offer the R5 under 25,000 euros.

If this R5 has to get out of the chains of the’Douai plant (North), like the last Mégane E-Tech, it must also limit its costs by taking advantage of the new Electricity pole. With a large majority of suppliers who will eventually be less than 300 kilometers from this site.

Few details have yet leaked out on the’offer of’entry-level, both in terms of its autonomy, its recharging capacity and the power of its engine. We were simply talking about a version with a small battery (40 kWh, 300 km of’autonomy), the one that would start under 25,000 euros.

Currently: a Twingo at 25,250 euros

Renault has been marketing the Twingo in an electric version since 2020. © Pauline Ducamp

L’electric offer currently starts at 25,250 euros (bonus 5,000 euros not deducted) with the Twingo E-Tech (4 places). There is a 22 kWh battery for an announced autonomy of 190 km. The engine at’rear delivers 60 kW (81 horsepower).

C’is above all the Zoé, which will be replaced by the R5 with a similar format, around 4 meters long, which risks d’have a difficult end of life. The versatile city car currently offers 395 km

Tesla “Model 2”: the future bestseller of the leader of the’electric

A $25,000 Tesla has been announced by Elon Musk © Tesla

In September 2020, during’a “Battery Day” organized in the middle of Covid (photo above), Elon Musk announces the project to offer a Tesla at 25,000 dollars, three years later…

D’where a certain expectation around the recent “Investor Day” where we were waiting for details on this project, to finally settle for’a fairly general presentation of Tesla’s plan to improve its production processes and eventually lead to this $25,000 model. We are still quite far from the presentation of’a serial model.

As a reminder, Tesla had presented the prototype of the Model 3 in March 2016, with the first deliveries in the United States in July 2017 (but the version at 35,000 dollars n’is proposed that’from February 2019 on the configurator). In Europe, deliveries started in early 2019.

The promise?

In the end, we don’t know much about this future model, apart from its target price of $25,000. Tesla n’never mentioned the’autonomy or the power of this model, to be continued…

Currently: a Model 3 at 44,990 euros

The “Standard Autonomy Plus” (or SR+) version of the Model 3. © MA

Since the recent price cut operated by Tesla, the model 3 starts at 44,990 euros (bonus of 5,000 euros not deducted). For this price, this version offers an advertised range of 491 km, a maximum speed of 225 km/h and a 0 to 100 km/h in 6.1 seconds. Tesla has not communicated since 2017 battery capacity or power figures (with rare exceptions such as with the latest Tesla Model S and X Poster with 1020 horses announced on its official website).