Hospital: the remuneration of temporary doctors now regulated

With the entry into force of the RIST law, the prices of temporary doctors are now regulated. A measure that could impact the organization of hospitals.

The Pont-à-Mousson hospital (Meurthe-et-Moselle) has succeeded in limiting the use of temporary workers thanks to doctors, such as Dr Simon Pegoschoff. They share their time between the department and the Nancy University Hospital. However, temporary workers remain essential over certain periods. There will be none for the Easter holidays. Dr. Aude Valance, for her part; struggles to fill his schedule and find the necessary doctors. While most carers agree that the abuse of temp work must end, many are concerned about the implementation of the new rules.

“The implementation is not optimal”

This is the case at Nancy University Hospital. “The supervision of the interim is something that we have been asking for for some time to avoid a form of competition or deleterious one-upmanship. But, the implementation is not optimal”, regrets Professor Mathias Poussel, president of the medical commission of the Sud Lorraine group. The maternity ward of Nancy University Hospital does not employ temporary workers, but the department head fears that the little ones are in difficulty. To ensure deliveries, a gynecologist, a pediatrician and an anesthetist must be present, temporary workers in many peripheral maternity wards.