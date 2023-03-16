Hot Club starts tomorrow its 75 years celebration. CML joins the party

O Hot Clube de Portugal is the oldest jazz club in the country and is now preparing to start three days of celebrations in honor of its 75th anniversary.

The Lisbon City Council announced that it will join the celebrations through a publication on the social network Twitter.

“Three days, 2 spaces, 7 concerts, 1 round table, 1 celebration that starts in 2023. March 17, 18 and 19, at Teatro da Comuna and Forum Lisboa”, says the Lisbon municipality, publicizing the event .

During the three days of festivities, it will be possible to attend various concerts and jam sessions, including Lokomotiv (17th), pianist Filipe Melo, accompanied by bassist Romeu Tristão and drummer João Pereira (18th) and Orquestra e ‘Hot’ sextet (19th).

The Chamber of #Lisbon joins the celebrations of the 75 years of Hot Club de Portugal. 3 days, 2 venues, 7 concerts, 1 round table, 1 celebration starting in 2023. March 17th, 18th and 19th at Teatro da Comuna and Forum Lisboa.

+ info on pic.twitter.com/qmRevIri1o — Lisbon (@CamaraLisboa) March 13, 2023

Performing at the celebrations will also be very special guests such as Jeff Davis, Maria João, and Mário Laginha, some of the great names of Portuguese jazz soloists.

Daily festival tickets cost 10 euros, except for Hot Clube Portugal members, whose entry is free.

The celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the Hot Clube de Portugal will be held in a different location from the one in which it has been in recent years.

It should be remembered that the Hot Clube de Portugal has operated in Praça da Alegria, in Lisbon, since its foundation, first in number 39, a building that burned down in 2009, and then moved to number 48, which was closed in January , by city council order, justified by “structural issues” of the building.

The oldest active European jazz club was officially founded on March 19, 1948, when Luiz Villas-Boas, music lover and its founder, filled out membership form number one – a form that remains in the institution’s heritage.

Alongside the club and the Luiz Villas-Boas Jazz School, part of ‘Hot”s work also involves the museological nucleus, based mainly on the estate left by the founder, who died in 1999.

Also Read: Hot Clube de Portugal celebrates 75 years with three-day festival