House shot to the southeast of the city

Ciudad Juárez— Unidentified persons damaged the facade and door of a house located in the southeast of the city, shortly before the end of Wednesday, reported municipal police from the Valle District.

People who live on the streets of Mesa Central and Puerto Iguazú reported to the emergency number 911 that several firearm detonations were heard at 11:20 p.m., reported a coordinator of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM).

Police officers were mobilized to attend to the reports but they did not find anyone injured, only damage to a house marked with the number 1013 Puerto Iguazú street, indicated the preventive officer.

On the pavement and in front of the damaged house, the agents found several 9-millimeter casings, which were kept until experts from the State Attorney’s Office in the North Zone arrived.

It was not possible to arrest those responsible for the damage and it is unknown in which vehicle they escaped, said the SSPM commander.