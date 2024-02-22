How and when to receive payment this February?

MIAMI.- During the month of February, the beneficiaries of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), have been receiving a new pay through food coupons in Florida and other states in the country, which will be sent until the 28th.

It is estimated that this year, more than 22.2 million registered beneficiaries will receive financial aid from one of the largest federal nutritional assistance programs in the United States, as part of relief for low-income families in need.

Financial aid is deposited monthly onto the electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card, allowing recipients to purchase food at a variety of authorized establishments.

Due to the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA), payments increased by 3% for 2024. The maximum payment for an individual was $281 in 2023, but with the increase it is estimated at $291. These will be in effect until September 2024, when the Department of Agriculture (USDA) reveals the adjustment for next year.

The maximum SNAP amounts this year range from $291 for an individual to $1,751 for a family of 8. However, they do not arrive on the same day in all states.

Coupon dates and amounts in Florida

In the case of Florida, food program benefits began to be deposited on February 1 and will continue to be sent until the 28th of the month, based on the ninth and eighth digits of the person’s case number. These are taken to create a two-digit number, which corresponds to the day it will be received.

If a recipient’s ninth digit is 9 and their eighth digit is 8, then their number would be 98.

The amounts of SNAP benefits, as in other entities in the United States, vary depending on the size of the household, the people in it, and some income factors.

The USDA establishes a table showing the maximum amount to be received by 2024.

Maximum amounts for families in Florida

1 household member: $291

2 members: $535

3 members: $766

4 members: $973

5 members: $1,155

6 members: $1,386

7 members: $1,532

8 members: $1,751

States that will receive it in February

Although SNAP is federal aid, administration depends on state governments, so issuance dates may be different by state and are distributed to each entity based on a payment schedule.

Some states will continue to receive the benefit in the coming weeks. While some receive it for several days or weeks, others designate a single day to make the payment.

These are the states that will receive their SNAP voucher payment in February 2024:

Alabama : February 4 to 23

: February 4 to 23 Alaska : February 1st

: February 1st Arizona : February 1 to 13

: February 1 to 13 Arkansas : February 4 to 13

: February 4 to 13 California : February 1 to 10

: February 1 to 10 North Carolina : February 3 to 21

: February 3 to 21 South Carolina : February 1 to 10

: February 1 to 10 Colorado : February 1 to 10

: February 1 to 10 Connecticut : February 1 to 3

: February 1 to 3 North Dakota: February 1st

February 1st Dakota del Sur : Feb. 10

: Feb. 10 Delaware : February 2 to 23

: February 2 to 23 D.C. : February 1 to 10

: February 1 to 10 Florida : February 1 to 28

: February 1 to 28 Georgia : February 5 to 23

: February 5 to 23 Hawai : February 3 to 5

: February 3 to 5 Idaho : February 1 to 10

: February 1 to 10 Illinois : February 1 to 10

: February 1 to 10 Indiana : February 5 to 23

: February 5 to 23 Iowa : February 1 to 10

: February 1 to 10 Kansas : February 1 to 10

: February 1 to 10 Kentucky : February 1 to 19

: February 1 to 19 Louisiana : February 1 to 23

: February 1 to 23 Maine : February 10 to 14

: February 10 to 14 Maryland : February 4 to 23

: February 4 to 23 Massachusetts : February 1 to 14

: February 1 to 14 Michigan : February 3 to 21

: February 3 to 21 Minnesota : February 4 to 13

: February 4 to 13 Mississippi : February 4 to 21

: February 4 to 21 Missouri : February 1 to 22

: February 1 to 22 Montana : February 2 to 6

: February 2 to 6 Nebraska : from February 1 to 5

: from February 1 to 5 Nevada : February 1 to 10

: February 1 to 10 New Jersey: February 1 to 5

February 1 to 5 NY : February 1 to 9

: February 1 to 9 New Hampshire: February 5th

February 5th New Mexico: February 1 to 20

February 1 to 20 Ohio : February 2 to 20

: February 2 to 20 Oklahoma : February 1 to 10

: February 1 to 10 Oregon : February 1 to 9

: February 1 to 9 Pennsylvania : February 3 to 14

: February 3 to 14 Rhode Island: February 1st

February 1st Tennessee : February 1 to 20

: February 1 to 20 Texas : February 1 to 28

: February 1 to 28 Utah : February 5, 11 and 15

: February 5, 11 and 15 Vermont : February 1st

: February 1st Virginia: February 1 to 7

February 1 to 7 Virginia Occidental : February 1 to 9

: February 1 to 9 Washington : February 1 to 20

: February 1 to 20 Wisconsin : February 1 to 15

: February 1 to 15 Wyoming: February 1 to 4

Source: With information from El Comercio and La Opinion