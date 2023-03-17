How Autism Is Diagnosed In Adults | metropolises

The diagnosis of autism in adult life has become increasingly common. This is because, currently, information about this health condition has been circulating more.

People with mild autism, who do not show moderate or severe characteristics of autism spectrum disorder (ASD), have recognized some symptoms and sought treatment to deal with difficulties that seemed natural to them.

The mild symptoms of autism can be confused, for example, with shyness, lack of affection or with psychiatric comorbidities, such as social anxiety disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder or even schizoaffective disorder.

Psychologist Deyse Sobral, from the State Department of Health of the Federal District, explains that the symptoms of mild autism in adults are usually more evident in the areas of interaction and communication.

How is the diagnosis made?

The lack of specific imaging or laboratory tests that detect autism spectrum disorder makes diagnosis difficult. Most of the time, the starting point is a multidisciplinary evaluation, with a psychiatrist, neurologist and psychologist, based on the description of the symptoms and observation of the individual’s behavior.

“It’s a very broad spectrum, with nuances, which is why it’s so difficult to diagnose. The patient needs to undergo a battery of psychological tests that assess verbal and social skills, for example. The results, taken together, guide the diagnosis”, explains Penélope Ximenes, a psychologist specialized in behavioral analysis and university professor in Brasília.

Damage to quality of life

Late diagnosis, however, can affect quality of life and the development of social and cognitive skills. According to psychologist Deyse Sobral, it is not uncommon for autism to be accompanied by other conditions, especially in adulthood.

“The damage caused by the difficulty of socialization and negative self-perception can trigger anxiety and depression disorders, and thoughts of suicide, which can be aggravated by the difficulty in accessing adequate treatment and family support”, says Deyse.

Symptoms

Common signs of autism in adults include difficulties with interaction, socialization and sensitivity. Understand how each of them can manifest:

Difficulties in interaction: difficulty understanding subliminal social rules, problems understanding metaphors, ironies and jokes, difficulty empathizing with others;

Difficulties with socialization: Connecting with other people can be very difficult. Cannot develop relationships with colleagues, lack of behaviors that indicate sharing experiences and communication;

Functioning: they work best alone, tend to be rigid and focused;

Sensitivity: they are intolerant of noise and agitated environments; have dietary restrictions on certain textures, smells and flavors; sensitivity to light and touch, for example.

Treatment

There is still no cure for autism or drugs designed to improve the disorder. What exist are treatments that help the patient control related conditions, such as anxiety, depression and mood. The greatest results are through behavioral therapy.

