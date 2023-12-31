How crime and transportation affected the quality of life in Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Police Department spokesman Álvaro Zabaleta told DIARIO LAS AMERICAS that the consolidated numbers about the crime rate “are normally known at the end of January”, so the statistical data are not yet fully corroborated by the authorities.

However, there is partial data from county police, segmented between January 1 and December 17, 2023, that shows a decrease in murders and shootings in this South Florida county.

When it comes to homicides, records indicate that 74 violent deaths occurred in that period, compared to the 87 reported by the authorities in that same period in 2022. The decrease would be 14.94%.

Cases of sexual assaults also show a slight decrease. While last year 557 crimes of this nature were recorded, up to December 17 there were 491 cases, which denotes a reduction of 11.85%.

Meanwhile, crimes such as robbery or aggravated assault experienced a small increase. The first exceeded the range reached the previous year by 6.03%, while the second exceeded the 2022 data by 7.87%.

The violation of the law that presents higher standards is that related to the robbery or theft in commercial establishments. The partial report delivered to this morning shows an increase in this contravention in the order of 17.32%.

Meanwhile, vehicle theft also occurred in greater numbers if we compare current statistics with those of last year. There is a progression in this crime estimated at 2.87%.

High numbers?

Miami, one of the most touristic and cosmopolitan cities in the United States, and the most populated in Miami-Dade County, would be one of the most unsafe in the country, according to figures from the Numbeo website.

In accordance with the analysis, based on the opinions of the users of that platform, The crime level in Miami would have escalated to 58.86% out of 100%meaning it could be considered ‘moderate’.

Furthermore, this figure would exceed the national average, which is 47.13%. This implies that Miami residents and visitors would be more likely to be victims of crimes such as robberies, assaults, robberies, vandalism or violence, according to unofficial data.

The study also reveals that the level of safety when walking during the day in Miami is ‘high’ (65.23%), while the level of safety when walking at night is 41.97%, listed as ‘moderate’. This situation suggests that there are areas of the city that would be more dangerous at night.

Among the factors that can influence crime in Miami would be poverty, immigration and gangs. However, some official initiatives and programs seek to prevent and reduce violence, with a focus on education, community cooperation, and improving public safety.

The Numbeo study is updated every six months and allows crime in Miami to be compared with other cities in the world. According to the latest available data, Miami is ranked 178th among 396 cities analyzed.

Official rating

Something that mainly worried the Miami Police this year was the increase in car theftsafter the figures referring to that crime had reached a historic low during the COVID pandemic.

On the other hand, the municipal police agency reported a 40% reduction in murders and non-fatal shootings compared to last year.

Contrary to statistical data from the Numbeo website, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez mentioned at a Commission meeting in December that the crime rate in Miami was showing a downward trend.

De MDX a GMX

One of the most notable events in transportation was the transition between the old Miami-Dade Highway Authority (MDX) and the new Greater Miami Highway Agency (GMX), which was immersed in an environment of controversy and legal conflicts that still don’t seem to have an end.

After a Leon County judge ordered assets of 29-year-old MDX to GMX in August, the Florida state-backed agency took over management of five Miami-Dade highways and one more in Monroe on August 19.

But days later, the Miami-Dade Commission voted 10-2 to warn that the state would be violating the county’s charter of home rule in 1956 by taking control of local highways.

Previously, the County Commission had legislated to abolish GMX and maintain the operation of MDX. A legal dispute was still pending resolution in court.

Transportation solutions

In mid-December, the Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works announced additional measures to support residents affected by route changes in Metrobus service, following the launch of the Better Bus Network program.

These short-term measures included the expansion of MetroConnect service through a temporary alliance with Uber to provide transportation vouchers to residents in certain areas where bus service was modified. It was announced that this mobility solution would extend at least until January.

The county program also eliminated charging the $2.25 fare to users of the bus system until the end of the year, while the new routes of that public transportation service come into operation.

traffic congestion

Traffic congestion in Miami as a reference city in Miami-Dade increased dramatically in the last year, positioning it in eighth place among the most congested locations in the world, according to a study by INRIX Inc., a private organization that analyzes traffic, mobility, security and parking in the country.

The study published in December revealed that Drivers in this city lost an average of 105 hours due to traffic problems during 2022 and that these problems could have continued in 2023. The figures for the year ending are still unknown.

The study estimated that each driver spent approximately $1,773 annually as a result of traffic congestion.

