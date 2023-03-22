How do I know if my city already has 5G coverage?

Brazil is in the process of implementing 5G technology, which promises to revolutionize the way we communicate and connect to the internet. The auction of frequencies for 5G technology took place in July 2021, and mobile operators are now working to roll out the technology across the country. Currently, all capitals already have 5G coverage.

The deployment of 5G in Brazil is an important step towards modernizing the country’s telecommunications infrastructure, which is already the largest in Latin America. With the new technology, the expectation is that there will be a significant increase in the speed of the mobile internet, as well as an expansion in the connectivity of smart devices and other objects through the Internet of Things.

The deployment of 5G in Brazil also has the potential to boost the country’s economy, with the creation of new businesses and services based on technology. In addition, new technology can bring advances in areas such as health, education, transport and security, making these services more efficient and accessible.

However, the deployment of 5G can also face some challenges, such as the need to expand the network infrastructure to support the new technology and the suitability of devices and equipment for the new connectivity standard. From there, check out below how to find out if your city already has 5G coverage.

What is 5G?

Credit: Disclosure/Canva

5G is the fifth generation of mobile network technology, which promises a faster, more reliable connection with greater capacity than previous generations such as 4G and 3G. This new generation of wireless technology is being developed to meet increasing demands for data and connectivity.

In addition, the technology must allow for the expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT), which is the connection of smart devices and other objects to the internet. 5G technology is capable of offering significantly faster download and upload speeds compared to 4G. Therefore, streaming video, browsing the internet and downloading large files will be much faster and smoother.

Parallel to this, 5G technology can support numerous devices connected simultaneously, which allows the expansion of the Internet of Things and the creation of new products and services. 5G technology uses higher radio frequencies than 4G and 3G networks, which allows for greater capacity and lower latency.

However, this high frequency also means that network coverage is more limited, and the implementation of 5G technology will require the installation of more antennas and network infrastructure to provide wider coverage.

How to check 5G coverage in your city?



Credit: Disclosure/Canva

There are ways to see if 5G coverage is already available in your city. Below, check out how to do the procedure through the main cell phone operators in the city:

Clear



Claro coverage map in Porto Alegre

Access the Claro coverage map; Then, choose the 5G option and enter the zip code or city you want to check (in the example in the image above, I put Porto Alegre); Soon after, the map will load the coverage, and in green, the places with coverage appear, and in white, places without coverage.

TIM



TIM coverage map in Porto Alegre

Access the TIM’s Coverage Map; Then, choose the 5G option and enter the zip code or city you want to check (in the example in the image above, I put Porto Alegre); Soon after, the map will load the coverage, and in strong blue it is full coverage, light blue is partial coverage, and in white, there is no coverage.

Vivo



Vivo coverage map in Porto Alegre

Go to Vivo’s Coverage Area; Then, choose the 5G option and enter the zip code or city you want to check (in the example in the image above, I put Porto Alegre); Soon after, the map will load the coverage, and in dark purple, the areas with coverage will appear.

Other operators