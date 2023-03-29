How much has Resident Evil 4 Remake sold? I gave you a new sale

Use on March 24 for your PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, Resident Evil 4 Remake sows this will be a success for Capcomthe house of Osaka has released the relative sales data alle prime 48 ore di presenza sul mercato, decidedly positive.

On the cousin weekend, Resident Evil 4 Remake has reduced and exceeded three million unit distribution quota, figures that include sia le copie fisiche spedite ai rivenditori sia i download digitali. Ad oggi la saga di Resident Evil has sold another 135 million copies from 1996a success that lasts from ben 27 years and that continues to register important numbers, as sottolineato from the Giapponese publisher.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is the release of the fourth episode of the series used in 2005 his GameCube And immediately after its PS2 and another piattaforme, Capcom has renewed the gameplay and the technical share by presenting a remake made with the RE Engine, the same engine that animates and remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3.

Capcom si è detta soddisfatta dell’accoglienza ricevuta dal remake di RE4 e will continue to work to support the game, the modalità Mercenari di Resident Evil 4 esce il 7 aprile come aggiornamento gratis ed It is also in the VR modality for the Virtual Reality.