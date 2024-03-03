How much money did Rihanna earn for performing at the wedding of the richest man in India?

MIAMI.- Rihanna has been a trend in the last few hours, as the singer offered an exclusive concert for businessman Mukesh Ambani, who organized a party lasting several days with more than 1,200 guests.

In accordance with TMZthe billionaire dedicated a previous party in India for the boda of his son and hired the interpreter from Barbados for six million dollars.

Rihanna show

“Rihanna is on a huge stage with a full team of back-up dancers, along with tour-worthy lighting and special effects. It looks like no expense is being spared, Rihanna is even singing from a rising platform and this whole event gives her “is giving his Super Bowl halftime show a chance,” the celebrity media outlet detailed.

“However, the man footing the bill will not go broke… billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, worth around $112 billion, is helping his youngest son Anant entertain celebrities and heads of state for the three-day event celebrating their nuptials in July,” he added. TMZ.

To materialize her presentation in India, Rihanna traveled to the Asian continent earlier this week with a lot of luggage.

Magician David Blaine and Mark Zuckerberg also attended the event. Likewise, Ivanka Trump is presumed to be involved in the celebration.

