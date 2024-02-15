Heydy González’s happiness is complete after the arrival of his parents to Miami Last Tuesday; He first managed to reunite with his daughter Galilea in 2022 and now with his mother and father.

On Instagram the Cuban actress shared some beautiful photos of the four of them together that sum up his infinite joy.

“How nice to smile together again! Thanks life!”Heydy wrote in the description of his post.

However, Heydy is not the only one in the snapshots who transmits happiness, the expressions of her daughter Galilea next to her grandparents say more than a thousand words.

The artist’s photos triggered many comments among her followers congratulating them for being together again.

The Instagram of the actress and also that of her partner Eddy Borges who welcomed his mother, have witnessed the emotional reunion of the family at the airport and the moments you have enjoyed together this week.