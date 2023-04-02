How to check the cost of the booths on these Easter holidays?

If you plan to take a getaway to the closest beaches to CDMX in the coming Easter holidays 2023we tell you the price of the booths that you will have to cross to leave the capital of the country.

It should be remembered that this booth price of the highways under concession to the National Infrastructure Fund (Fonadin) and Federal Roads and Bridges for Income and Related Services (Capufe), increased at the beginning of the monththe toll is paid to guarantee the safety and peace of mind of road travelers.

According to the calendar of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), 25 million preschool, primary and secondary students will have two weeks of vacation, from Monday, April 3 to Friday, April 14.

How can I know how much I am going to pay for the Toll booths in Mexico?

Through “Traza tu Ruta”, application of the SCT, you will be able to know the cost of the Collection booths in Mexico depending on the route you travel. It must be remembered that their cost varies depending on the area in which they are located and the type of vehicle in which you travel.

Although, through the “Traza tu Ruta” app, you will have to enter the portal to add the state and city, both of origin and destination, to immediately obtain the costs of the booths as we show you in the image.

“Click here”



If during the trip you will make a stop in another city, you can add it by simply clicking where it says “Click here” to open the section, and then add that stop. Once you have selected these points, the additional cost of booths will also be included.

Follow these steps



You must select the type of transport in which you travel from the list; at this point you can also choose whether you want “simple or detailed” information. Once everything has been added, click Consult.

The system will show you a list of the road sections and the toll booths you will pass through. It is at this point that you will be able to see the prices of each one and the total to pay. In the same way you can see the estimated travel time.

