Ukraine reports the destruction of a Russian bomber in Bakhmut

kyiv, March 29. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Wednesday the destruction yesterday of a Russian Su-24M bomber in the city of Bakhmut, in the east of the country.

“Confirmed the destruction of an enemy Su-24M near Bakhmut,” says the General Staff on its Facebook account. “On March 28, 2023, units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Su-24M bomber,” the message added.

The destruction of this plane made in Russia in the first half of the 1980s and later improved to expand its navigation and missile launch capabilities occurred “at 1:30 p.m. (local time, 11:30 GMT) in the direction of Bakhmut.” .

Bakhmut is, along with the city of Avdiivka, also in the east, the hottest spot on the front in Ukraine.

Russia has been trying to take Bakhmut for the summer to advance its goal of conquering the entire Donbas region.

Ukraine continues to resist, still controls part of the city and claims to be inflicting massive casualties on Russian troops. EFE

