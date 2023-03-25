How to make a bulletproof John Wick suit

This week’s video finds: Shooting in style, the depths of a drainpipe, extreme ironing and more.

A bulletproof suit to tinker, that too John Wick in lead-filled action movies is not easy. Here the YouTube channel Hacksmith Industries tries it. Nothing would work without the support of specialized textile manufacturers who provide fairly expensive materials.

Unexpected depths Definitely not a case for people with claustrophobia. A inconspicuous drain pipe is run by a group of Caving-Fans explored. A diverse cave landscape soon opens up. The videographer’s enthusiasm about this is clearly noticeable.

How much better it could have been From the competition of video formats VHS and Betamax is often heard when it comes to the fact that a technology that is actually better does not always prevail on the market. This 1985 Sony promotional video was designed to show just how much better Betamax actually was.

Iron in all layers In 2002 in Bavaria were the first and only Extreme Ironing World Championships discharged. Ironing on the tree, floating on a river or on a car back window? Far from the most extreme disciplines in this crazy competition.

Out of the way In 1976 things were a little wilder at many sports facilities. At this baseball game fans storm the field before the game is really over. a player struggles through the crowdto his Homerun to end.