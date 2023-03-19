How To Put Apps on the iPhone Lock Screen | lock launcher

Lock Launcher is an application that promises to further explore the customization options on the iPhone lock screen. The utility creates a shortcut bar and allows you to quickly access other apps with the screen locked.

In this way, you can create a practical way to open social networks, messengers and other frequently used apps. Just press the icon and unlock the screen with password or Face ID to proceed.

The “island” of applications on the lock screen can last up to eight hours, but the count is reset after opening Lock Launcher or any other program from the icons. If you don’t like the layout, you can create individual widgets to open apps and place them below the iPhone’s clock.

How to Use Lock Launcher to Put Apps on iPhone Lock Screen

First, install Lock Launcher (iOS) on the iPhone. The device needs to be updated with iOS 16 or later; Open the app and tap on “Settings”; Depois, selecione “Live Activities (Dynamic Island)”; Activate the “Live Activities” option; Next, it’s time to configure which apps will be on the lock screen. Go back to the “Favorites” tab and select “Add Action”; Toque em “Choose Action”; Choose one of the available apps from the list. The app separates some popular options into folders, but also makes it possible to search individually for a software; Save changes and lock the screen. From that moment on, it is already possible to see the applications on the island. To open them, just press the icon and unlock the screen.

Lock Launcher is compatible with all apps downloaded from the App Store and also allows you to open web pages.

How to Create Lock Screen Widgets in Lock Launcher

Open the application and select the “Widgets” tab; Select “Setup” in “Lock Screen Widget 1”; Choose one of the apps from the list and customize the icon with the options offered by the app; Tap “Save”; Return to the locked screen and keep your finger pressed until the edit option appears; Press the “Personalize” button and choose the lock screen; Select “Add Widgets” and select the option created by Lock Launcher.

The free version of the app allows you to create a maximum of two widgets.