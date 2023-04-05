How to sign a PDF with a mobile phone

05.04.2023 Florian Christopher

Is a PDF signed with an iPhone or Android phone even legal? We found out for you.

The origin of Portable Document Formats (PDF) was more than 30 years ago – in a time when very few had ever heard of the Internet. The PDF is a relicwhich was unaffected by the upheavals caused by Web 2.0 and the transition from the age of computers to the age of smartphones. It seems we’ll have to accept that the PDF will be with us for some time to come. So it’s high time that we had one practical handling find with it and the best of the PDF get out. In this article, we explain how to convert a PDF with a Handy – both iPhone and Android phone – signs. We also explain whether such a signature is legally valid and how to create a PDF electronically signedone legal certainty to get. How to sign a PDF with an iPhone With a iPhone or one iPad signing a PDF is particularly easy because such a feature is available operating system level is installed. If you open a PDF on an iOS or iPadOS device, the document directly with the editing function to be signed. PDF about the files app call Click on the bottom right of the screen pen icon tap In the edit menu on the Plus-Symbol tap Then up Signature tap Now you have the opportunity to to create a signature or to use a signature that has already been deposited On the type signature and on the desired place place Top right up Ready type and the PDF is signed

How to sign a PDF with an iPhone (1/2) © Screenshot

How to sign a PDF with an iPhone (2/2) © Screenshot

Signature is synced via iCloud Once you have deposited a signature, this is over the iCloud with all linked devices synchronized. In addition, it is possible both in the PDF viewer and in the Photos-App Provide documents and photos with the deposited signature. How to sign a PDF with an Android phone It’s just as easy with an Android phone. However, there is a need for that on the “Adobe Acrobat Reader: Edit PDF”-App fall back because there is no signing function at the Android operating system level. Adobe Acrobat Reader from the from the Download PlayStore Open app and register or. Account create Open PDF, on Fill out tap, then tap this fountain pen icon Now you have the opportunity to to create a signature or to use a signature that has already been deposited You also have the option of one scanned signature call or one photograph signatureto use them afterwards Tap on the signature and at the place desired position Click this at the top left tap check mark and the PDF is signed

How to sign a PDF with an Android phone (1/2) © Screenshot

How to sign a PDF with an Android phone (2/2) © Screenshot

Signature is stored in the Adobe account What is practical about the “Adobe Acrobat Reader” app is that the signature stored with the Adobe account linked becomes. As a result, you can also access the saved signatures via the Desktop or a other mobile device access if you use the corresponding Adobe app. Is such a signature legal? However, the question now arises as to whether Contract or a Document at all valid is signed when you copy a scanned or digitally created signature into the document. “A copy or a photo of a signature is merely an image of the original and is therefore not actually a signature,” explains Lawyer Gregor Winkelmayr opposite the futurezone. Around legal certainty To be able to create, a document or contract, if a signature is required, would have to handwritten or electronic (eIDAS-VO) are signed. If you scribble a signature on the cell phone screen, you can do that too proof problems lead because such a “digital” signature is very limited for a graphic report can be used, according to the lawyer. However, in the vast majority of cases, as with consensual contractsif no formal requirements are required, be obsolete anyway because a contract does not necessarily require a signature. “The fact that both parties agree, that there is consensus and that both agree to the contract, is usually evident from previous correspondence,” explains the legal expert.

This is how electronic signing of PDFs works So if you want to be on the safe side, you should use a PDF electronically sign. If you use a certified program for this, then you have such an electronic signature same legal effect as a handwritten signed document. In order to be able to electronically sign a PDF with a smartphone, the “Digital Office” app in Austria the first point of contact, the here in the Play Store and here in the Apple App Store can be found. In order to be able to sign a PDF using the “Digital Office” app, the application must already be be set up. This also means that you ID Austria or the Cell Phone Signature can use. In the “Digital Office” app, select “PDF Signature” choose “Sign PDF” and the desired PDF via the pop-up menu choose Then the so-called appears figurative mark on the PDF The figurative mark can be attached to the desired position are placed, also the display size the figurative mark can be changed On “Sign PDF” type Now it is necessary that the signature means ID Austria approval is confirmed On “Backup/Share Signed PDF” type The electronically signed PDF can then be sent to the mobile phone saved or directly divided become

How the electronic signing of PDFs works (1/2) © Screenshot

How the electronic signing of PDFs works (2/2) © Screenshot

How to verify an electronic signature The conspicuous figurative mark placed on the PDF now ensures appropriate legal certainty. Whether a PDF is actually electronically signed and therefore legally valid can also be checked with the Check “Digital Office” app. In the “Digital Office” app, select “PDF Signature” choose “Check signature” and the desired PDF select from the pop-up menu After again”Check signature” is selected, the examination After a short time, the app shows whether the signature is actually valid is Now you have the additional option of report view and save