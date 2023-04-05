Which are the municipalities that will not have water in Easter 2023?

The drought is present in various parts of Mexicobut now the CDMX will be the one who will suffer drinking water cuts in full Easter 2023here we will tell you what municipalities will be affected!

In The Truth News We reveal to you that despite the fact that the capital’s government has tried to bombard the clouds to produce precipitation, the strategy has not worked.

We recently told you about the reduction in water supply in 71 neighborhoods in the capital, but now, we will tell you exactly which municipalities will be affected with respect to the drinking supply.

Atizapan of Zaragoza acolman Cuautitlan Izcalli Coacalco de Berriozabal Ecatepec de Morelos Nicholas Romero Nezahualcoyotl Tlalnepantla de Baz Tecamac Tultitlan

When is the water cut in CDMX for Easter 2023?

The water cut will begin on April 5, 2023. Photo: unotv.com



As of April 5, 2023 and until the end of the religious festivities, as confirmed by the governments of Edomex and Mexico City, therefore, take all possible precautions and avoid wasting the vital liquid, since they are very few people in the Mexican capital who can enjoy it all week, if you are one of them take care of it!

It may interest you: Easter 2023: Why should you not accept food from strangers?

Why is there no water in CDMX?







Because the Cutzamala System, which provides the largest amount of drinking water to the Mexican capital, failed to fill to the desired levels because there was not enough rainfall in 2022, for that reason it is now half full and the government is trying to manage it as best as possible .

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!

With information from tvazteca.com