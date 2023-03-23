How to stop Windows 11 from collecting your data?

Windows 11 is a modern and efficient operating system developed by Microsoft. However, like many other operating systems, it may collect user’s personal data to improve user experience and provide personalized services. While this may seem helpful, many users have legitimate concerns about the privacy of their data.

Fortunately, there are steps you can take to stop Windows 11 from collecting your personal data. This includes adjusting the operating system’s privacy settings, and disabling data collection on individual apps. By taking these steps, users can ensure that their personal data remains safe and secure, without compromising operating system functionality.

Privacy is a fundamental user right, and measures taken to protect it must be taken seriously. So, check below what data Windows 11 can collect, and how you can protect yourself from this data collection.

What data can Windows 11 collect?

Windows 11 may collect various types of data, including personal information and system usage information. Some examples of data that Windows 11 may collect include:

Personally identifiable information: name, email address, phone number, IP address, etc.

name, email address, phone number, IP address, etc. Device information: device model, operating system version, system settings, etc.

device model, operating system version, system settings, etc. Information about using the system: information about system performance, applications used, websites visited, searches made, among others.

information about system performance, applications used, websites visited, searches made, among others. Location information: Windows 11 may use data from GPS, Wi-Fi, and other sources to determine device location.

It is important to note that not all data is collected by default, and users have control over what data is shared with Microsoft. Privacy settings allow users to choose what data is collected and how it is used. Additionally, Microsoft is transparent about the data it collects and how it uses it, following data protection regulations such as the GDPR.

How to See the Data Windows 11 Collects

In Windows 11, you can check and control the data that the operating system tracks through privacy settings. To access privacy settings, follow these steps:

Click the Start menu icon on the taskbar and select Settings;

Then tap privacy and security > Windows Permissions > Diagnostics and Feedback > View Diagnostic Data;

> Then turn on the toggle next to Activate the Diagnostic Data Viewer;

Below it, click Open Diagnostic Data Viewer;

Once this is done, a link to the app in the Microsoft Store will open. click in To obtain to install it, and then open it.

Within the app, you’ll find a list of all the data Microsoft is collecting to improve the Windows 11 experience.

How to Disable Diagnostic Data Collection in Windows 11

If you want to disable diagnostic data collection in Windows 11, follow these steps:

Open Windows 11 settings by clicking on the Start menu icon in the taskbar and select settings ;

; Then tap Privacy and security > Device data > Diagnostics and feedback ;

; Em Feedback and diagnosis level select Basic to limit the amount of data collected by Microsoft.

select to limit the amount of data collected by Microsoft. To completely disable diagnostic data collection, select the option Never in the dropdown list Send diagnostic information and usage data to Microsoft;

in the dropdown list After selecting the desired option, close the settings.

Keep in mind that disabling diagnostic data collection may limit Microsoft’s ability to provide support and troubleshoot your operating system. Therefore, it is recommended that you select the “Basic” option to maintain a balance between privacy and Microsoft’s ability to improve the user experience.

How to Disable Activity History in Windows 11

If you want to disable activity history in Windows 11, follow these steps:

Open Windows 11 settings by clicking on the Start menu icon in the taskbar and select settings ;

; Then tap Privacy and Security > Activity History > Manage what Windows 11 saves about your activities ;

; disable the option Save my activities on this device to stop Windows 11 from saving your activities;

to stop Windows 11 from saving your activities; And if you want, you can stop Windows 11 from syncing your activities across devices. To do this, deactivate the option Sync activities across devices;

To delete existing activity history, click Clear activity history at the bottom of the page.

at the bottom of the page. Close settings.

Keep in mind that turning off activity history may limit Windows 11’s ability to provide you with personalized recommendations, as well as recover recently used files and apps. However, it can also help protect your privacy and security.