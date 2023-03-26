How to turn your old gadgets into smart devices?

Have you ever dreamed of owning one? smart House But in your home, old appliances abound? If you want to automate your home, you will have absolutely no impediment, because today’s technology is such that even an old radio can become a smart device with Wifi.

How can we do it? In this informative note we will share all the details so that once and for all, you can enter the world of home automation and make your most precious corners of your home a warm place that you can control with your voice.

How to turn my old devices into smart devices?

Without a doubt, an Amazon Alexa is a very good first item to start automating your home, however, to turn your old devices into smart devices you will not need to purchase one.

What is the secret to taming old devices? The biggest secret to automate an old appliance is to acquire smart plugs with WiFi connection, by doing so, everything that is plugged into them, you can control remotely from your Smartphone or your smart speaker.

What old devices can I make smart?

The old devices that you can domotize are the radio, a coffee maker, an old air conditioner, a refrigerator, a current stove, your night lamps or any other lamp, among other things.

Once each of your old items are connected to a smart plug, You can say “Alexa, turn off the stove”, “Alexa, turn on the radio”, “Alexa, turn on the lamp”, of course, as we have mentioned, you can also control all your devices from your cell phone.

Now that you know how to make what you have at your fingertips, a smart device, do not waste any more time and get to work, in a matter of days, you will have a smart House, If you want, you can always buy the right pack to get started in this technological world of smart homes.

