North Korea fired another missile

North Korea has fired another ballistic missile, South Korea said. As the South Korean general staff announced, the missile was directed towards the Sea of ​​Japan. In recent weeks, North Korea has fired a number of missiles and says it has also tested an underwater nuclear drone.

Last Thursday, the United States and South Korea ended their largest joint military maneuvers in the region in the past five years. The communist leadership in Pyongyang describes such maneuvers as preparation for an invasion of North Korea and is responding with increased missile tests.

Last year, North Korea conducted a record number of weapons tests and declared itself an “irreversible nuclear power.” Ruler Kim Jong Un called for a significant increase in weapons production, including tactical nuclear weapons. Against the background of these threats, the USA and South Korea have recently increased their cooperation.