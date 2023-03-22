Huawei Mate 50 Pro: a device that shows the colors of the Universe better than our own eyes

In Anne Rice’s famous ‘Interview with the Vampire’, when Louis de Pointe du Lac (played by Brad Pitt) is turned into one of them, He affirms that he begins to see everything differently thanks to his supernatural gifts. More vivid, more intense, the textures that a human eye had never been able to detail now seemed much clearer and more defined with his vampire eyes.

That same feeling is what the Huawei Mate 50 Pro, that goes a step forward in smartphone photography to show in any space where light shines by its absence how to create color, definition, contrast and all the qualities that professional and amateur photographers seek in spaces where sometimes, naturally, it is not given

Thus, with its XMAGE technology, and after years of development, and also with a 10-level adjustable physical aperture, it is possible that in places where with other devices the image would be just a haze, everything looks more illuminated and vivid. That is why in conditions like this, with a wide aperture, everything is seen more clearly. And, for images that offer panoramic views, the small aperture works best.

Now, in a place so appealing to photographers (and anyone who can appreciate the beauty of nature in a wild and contrasting way), the smartphone was put to the test.

The pleasure of capturing the details in one of the most amazing places on Earth

In order to understand the scope of detail and the possibility of capturing light where one thinks there would not be any, the first test that was carried out was carried out at the astronomical observatory of the area. Its weather was ideal since it gave an open and cloudless sky for most of the time, also, since the Tatacoa Desert is known for offering its tourists nights completely illuminated by stars and constellations, with the ‘Professional’ mode and ‘Night’ mode, flashes of starlight in the sky could be captured at amazing qualities.

The second test consisted of exposing the scope of the lenses to maximum light and clarity exposures. For this, it was necessary to enter the rocky and mountainous surfaces that the desert offers in daylight. Why was the Tatacoa Desert the right place for this work?

Not only the high temperatures of the desert made the device itself resistant, but also the possibility of being in arid terrain, where the sun illuminates every corner, where its colors mix between greens, reds, grays and terracottas, and where the textures of its soils combined with the little fauna that inhabits there, allowed Capture the colors of the spaces and these textures with unique results.

Once again, the features that make up the device’s camera allow you to capture images of professional content: Physical aperture of 10 sizes, and a multifunctional ‘Night Mode’ that apart from working in extreme environments, in ordinary environments it never ceases to amaze.

Beyond a ‘super camera’

Similarly, the Huawei Mate 10 Pro also satisfies the need of those looking for good charging, storage and a flawless image. This, because among other of its features are its fast charging to 100% in 50 minutes and wireless, 4700 mAh battery, and includes customization and security and privacy functions for its users.

“We have been working with charging for a long time, fast and wireless charging that perfectly lasts a whole day of charging. In less than 50 minutes your battery will be 100%. The screen is very capable of displaying more than a billion colors, which impact the way you view photographic content, or content on platforms, view social networks; in addition to being very sensitive for games,” said Carlos Morales, spokesperson for Latin America at HUAWEI Consumer Business Group.

Likewise, Carlos highlighted important privacy functions that can be very useful for those who are serious about the permissions that applications can obtain when installed on cell phones and what information is stored on their servers:

“Basically, the user can delete the location, date, or private information contained in the image before being shared, and at the same time can permanently check what permissions the applications have on the device. For example, if an app has microphone permissions and you want to revoke it, you can easily do it from the ‘Privacy and Security Center’ of the device”.

And as. The device condenses all the functions that make Huawei make life easier for its users by integrating its brand features into its universe: from the Health app, which connects to its smartwatches to monitor all kinds of exercises, to shopping apps, onwards. .