The “Netflix Star Wars” now also gets a video game!

filmmakers Zack Snyder has with some time ago Netflix a cooperation partner for his new sci-fi film Rebel Moon found. In the podcast of The Nerd Queens, the director has now also revealed that there will apparently be another one soon role playing game will give. Snyder has already teased what we can expect from the project. Accordingly, the release of a gigantic RPG is imminent – at least according to the statements of the filmmaker.

RPG is coming to Rebel Moon

The podcast says: “I don’t know if I can talk about it, but I’m having a good time right now with this RPG that we’re making. It’s just crazy… and so immersive, so intense and so big. (…) Me always wanted to do an RPG and they said in the pitch, ‘We could do it this size or (…) this totally crazy size.’ And I was just saying that crazy size is definitely what we should be doing.”

Zack Snyder added that the project will therefore take significantly more time. It also provides all the details of the Rebel Moon universe that will appear in the game. But there is no date yet. It is possible that the title for Netflix gaming initiative is heard. But that hasn’t been confirmed yet. The sci-fi film by Zack Snyder, on the other hand, already has a date. At the December 22, 2023 Rebel Moon launches exclusively on Netflix.

Lucasfilm has rejected Snyder’s idea

The Rebel Moon storyline was originally developed as a spin-off for the Star Wars universe written. However, Disney and Lucasfilm rejected Zack Snyder’s pitch. Some time later, Netflix took over the sci-fi project. By the way, Rebel Moon is called two-piece appear on Netflix. But it will probably be the sequel 2024 give. The cast includes Sofia Boutella, Ed Skrein, Ray Fisher, Anthony Hopkins and many more.

