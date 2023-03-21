Hugh Grant and Chris Pine stroll through Berlin: Hollywood in the capital

Hollywood-Alarm in Berlin!

Fine cuisine for fine gentlemen – Hollywood actor Hugh Grant (62) seems to have acquired a taste for German cuisine.

On Sunday evening, the actor surprised his fans when he suddenly ran into the Berlin restaurant “Root” with his wife Anna Eberstein (39) and fellow actor Chris Pine (42).

The Hollywood visit did not go unnoticed for long. A few fans quickly gathered in front of the bar hoping for photos and an autograph from their Hollywood idols.

After enjoying the fine dining, the 62-year-old casually signed some autograph cards dressed in a gray T-shirt and black blazer.

Reason for the Berlin visit of the mega VIPs? The promotional tour for her new movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Actor Chris Pine embodies the role of the charming thief “Edgin”, who carries out a risky heist with the help of barbarians, a magician and a druid. Hugh Grant slips into the role of a villain in the action film. When the unlikely group gets involved with the wrong people, the mission threatens to fail.

The “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” crew: Justice Smith (27, left), Hugh Grant, leading lady Sophia Lillis (21), Chris Pine and Rege-Jean Page (34) Foto: action press

Away from the film promotion tour, Hugh Grant got hungry again on Monday evening. According to BILD information, the 62-year-old enjoyed German food culture for three hours in the Berlin celebrity restaurant “Borcherts”.

Chris Pine (left) and fellow actor Hugh Grant appear in “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”. Foto: action press

Particularly striking: Hugh Grant appeared in Berlin in a good mood. Most recently, the 62-year-old hit the headlines because he told model Ashely Graham (35) gave surprisingly short answers in an interview. The 35-year-old American took it easy and remained professional. Hugh later got a little shitstorm for his behavior….

After all: The German muffle weather did not seem to affect the mood of the 62-year-old.