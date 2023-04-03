The beautiful actress of Televisa starts the impacts and shows how it turned out

Vica Andrade is a beautiful actress and retired host that has reappeared after a long time and it was recently revealed that she was hospitalized to remove the implants she had.

It should be noted that this famous woman was retired from the artistic milieu because she decided to dedicate herself to her family, made up of her husband, the producer Memo del Bosque, and his children Luca, Luna and Coral del Bosque.

But on this occasion, the native of Costa Rica, who surprised on television years ago for her exuberant figure, as well as for having launched a hot calendar in the 90s, gave the note a few days ago because she removed her breast implants.

Vica Andrade removed the implants

Vica Andrade’s husband was the one who announced that the famous made the decision to say goodbye to her curves through a photo she posted on Instagram, where she appears supporting her wife, after removing the breast implants, accompanied by this message:

“Life is full to make decisions, you @vica_tica have made a very important one today!!! Cheer up warrior, here we are still together after many battles. Love can with everything… I LOVE YOU”.

As if that were not enough, then Vica Andrade herself took to her Instagram to share with all her followers a video of the reason that led her to prioritize her health and not her physique.

“This is the reality and I share it with a very important purpose, to continue raising awareness about the issue of breast implant diseases, these diseases are real and they kill, find out well, investigate, if you are thinking of having implant surgery or already You have implants and you haven’t felt well, think about how this decision can save your life!!!”, declared the former driver.

Vica Andrade shows how she looks without implants

Message from Vica Andrade



The former participant of the reality show “Big Brother”, days later, shared her first photo again after removing her breast implants and wrote at the bottom: “Infinitely grateful.”

It is not for less that her followers commented that they hope that her decision will serve as an example for many women, since the disease of breast implants is a reality.

It should be noted that among the comments dedicated to the famous Vica Andrade were the following: “That’s how Vika is. I hope you are the example for many women who are just as beautiful without implants”, “Congratulations for prioritizing and making a health reality public. Let the recovery be mild and continue. Greetings from Costa Rica”, among many others.

