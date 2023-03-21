What do we know about the NASA mission to Titan, Saturn’s moon?

The mission of the POT to Titanthe Saturn’s giant moon has as purpose discover chemistry what did he say origin to life. The mission called Dragonfly is projected for 2027 and is classified as one of the most important carried out.

The mission to this moon will consist, according to what was announced by the US space agency, in shedding light on prebiotic chemistry, the chemical pathways that occurred in the Land primitive and that finally led to the formation of life.

“We want to know if the kind of chemistry that might be important to early prebiochemical systems of Earth is occurring on Titan,” explained Melissa Trainer, a NASA astrobiologist.

What will NASA study on Titan?

Titan is one of Saturn’s moons



Likewise, he explained that for the studies they will rely on the Dragonfly robotic helicopter that will take advantage of the low gravity and the dense atmosphere of Titan to collect samples from the different surface points of interest, separated by several kilometers.

In relation to the DraMS instrument, he pointed out that it is designed in its remote form to examine the material samples taken by Dragonfly and their chemical composition.

The NASA astrobiologist said: “DraMS is designed to observe the organic molecules that may be present on Titan, their composition and distribution in different surface environments.”

As we have mentioned in other informative notes of The Truth NewsThis will be the fourth Dragonfly mission related to NASA’s New Frontiers program.

As said, its launch is scheduled for 2027 and it will reach Saturn’s moon Titan in the mid-2030s. It is important to note that the planet Saturn has 53 moons that do not even have names. In addition, there are still 29 more moons to be confirmed.

