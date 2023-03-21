Valle Alegre: air quality this March 21, 2023

Chile has implemented a series of measures to improve air quality. (Infobae/Jovani Pérez)

Chile has eight of the 10 South American cities with the worst air qualityaccording to figures from 2017 to 2021 prepared by the Swiss company IQ Air, an expert in this matter.

Among the Chilean metropolises that appear in the list are Angol, Coyhaique, Padre de las Casas, Colonel, Temuco, Traigue, Nacimiento and Santiago.

Worldwide, the five most polluted countries in the last year they were Bangladesh, Chad, Pakistan, Tajikistan and India; while by capital New Delhi (India) is the most polluted for the fourth consecutive year followed by Dhaka (Bangladesh), N’Djamena (Chad), Dushanbe (Tajikistan) and Muscat (Oman).

Of the countries that make up the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Chile is the third member with highest average annual concentration of particulate matter (PM) 2.5.

Given this panorama, we leave you below the state of air quality this March 21, 2023 in Valle Alegre:

Good (MP 10 22 µg∕m3N) ICAP 17

Good (Sulfur dioxide 2.36 µg∕m3N) ICAGSO 2

Good (Nitrogen dioxide 5.09 ppbv)

Good (Ozone 1 ppbv)

Heating: ban on the use of wood heaters (except pellets) in the province of Santiago and the communes of San Bernardo and Puente Alto.

Control of visible smoke to heaters.

Car: permanent restriction to vehicles without a green seal inside the Américo Vespucio Ring and four-digit restriction outside the Américo Vespucio Ring, from Monday to Friday.

Permanent restriction to vehicles with a green seal (two digits), registered before September 1, 2011, from Monday to Friday.

motorcycles: permanent restriction to motorcycles (two digits), registered before September 1, 2010, from Monday to Friday.

trucks: restriction to cargo transportation, without green seal, four digits, from Monday to Friday.

Fixed Fonts: does not apply.

dry firewood: ban on agricultural burning throughout the metropolitan region, between March 15 and September 30.

Physical activity: does not apply.

Air Quality Index referred to Particles (ICAP) according to Supreme Decree No. 59/1998 of the Ministry General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic (MINSEGPRES) that establishes the Primary Quality Standard for Respirable Particulate Material MP10 and especially the levels that define situations Environmental Emergency.

Good: 0 – 99

Regular: 100 – 199

Alert: 200 – 299

Pre-emergence: 300 – 499

Emergency: 500 – higher

PM10 or coarse particles, also called inhalable particles, are particles smaller than 10 micrometers but larger than 2.5 micrometers in diameter that are found in the air and are generated by mobile and stationary sources, naturally or anthropogenic, generally associated with to uncontrolled combustion and combustion processes in vehicles, foundries, paints, ceramics and power plants.

In pre-emergency days and environmental emergencies, the use of masks is recommended for the elderly, children, pregnant women and the chronically ill.

Prefer public transportation and/or car sharing.

Keep the vehicles up to date with the gas review and change the engine oil before its expiration.

Do not smoke inside the house, workplace or study.

When purchasing a heater, make sure it is certified for emissions, energy efficiency, and safety.

Do not burn leaves or garbage.

Denounce those who do not respect the measures adopted for days of alert, pre-emergency and emergency.

Carry out maintenance on the heaters with the periodicity indicated by the manufacturer.

Proper use of space heaters

Always use dry firewood (less than 25% humidity), distributed by established merchants.

Always use chopped firewood, do not burn whole logs.

In wood heaters, start the fire only with paper and dry kindling.

In wood heaters, keep the draft completely open for at least 10 minutes after starting the fire or recharging the wood.

Constantly check the smoke outlet through the barrel of your heater or wood stove. If it is visible, open the draft on your heater to maintain a live flame. Never completely close the draft of your heater.

Prevent a layer of creosote and soot from forming in your flue, as this increases the risk of inflammation, reduces heating capacity and your stove contaminates more.

If possible, replace the old heater with one with lower emissions and higher efficiency.

Favor the use of alternative fuels such as: gas, electricity, briquettes, petroleum derivatives, pellets, among others.

All firewood merchants must have a municipal patent, tax and forest documentation, which proves the legal origin of the firewood.

Demand your receipt when buying firewood. With it you can enforce your right as a consumer to change the product or refund the money if you are not satisfied with the purchase.