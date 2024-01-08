Ecuador decrees a state of exception to intervene in prisons

QUITO.- The president of Ecuador , Daniel Noboa decreed this Monday the state of emergency due to the situation of unsafety that the Latin American country is experiencing with the objective that the Armed Forces intervene prisons plunged into a spiral of violence due to the activity of “narcoterrorist groups.”

“What we are experiencing is an example that things must change in the country and that the laws we have are not enough to live in peace, so there is no room for opportunistic politicians who seek to obtain credit at the expense of a security crisis. penitentiary,” he said in a statement published by the Presidency on the social network

Noboa indicated that he gave “clear and precise provisions” to both the police commanders and the military commanders “so that they intervene in the control of the prisons“. “I appeal to citizens, since this fight belongs to everyone,” he added.

This occurs shortly after the Secretary of Communication of the Government of Ecuador, Roberto Izurieta, has recognized that the country’s prison system is “failed” and that the escape from prison of the head of The ChonerosAdolfo Villamar Macías, alias “Fito”, is due to “infiltrations” in the institutions themselves.

The day before, the Ecuadorian authorities confirmed Fito’s escape from the Guayas Regional prison, in Guayaquilone of those involved in the recent wave of violence and instability within Ecuadorian prisons.

The prison system Ecuador It is one of the recurring sources of violence in the escalation of unsafety that the South American country is experiencing, the result of an increase in the activity of armed groups and combats between the gangs themselves.

On Sunday night, the Police confirmed Fito’s absence after an extensive joint operation with the military. The Regional Jail, part of a prison complex, was the scene of this mysterious disappearance. Fito led Los Choneros, a criminal organization linked to the Mexican Sinaloa Carteland his record includes a 2013 escape from the maximum security prison known as The Rock.

The possibility of internal complicity in the escape is not ruled out by experts, including the dean of the School of Security and Defense of the Institute of Higher National Studies, Daniel Pontón. This points out that the prisons Ecuadorian women are infiltrated by criminals, controlling contacts and manipulation networks of the State, the police and justice.

The Choneroswho operated under the leadership of “Rasquiña” until his assassination in 2020, have been involved in violent conflicts inside and outside prisons over control of international drug trafficking.

Source: With information from Europa Press