Key West’s Kende mocks Mawell on social media and dedicates a song to him

After what Mawell will fire the cannons in a direct shot at the influencer known on the networks as The Kende of Key HuesOr, he did not sit idly by and responded with nothing more and nothing less than a song.

“I don’t want an iPhone, what I want is a Samsung (…) Mawell’s phone that picks up the moon“, says El Kende’s improvisation, which is undoubtedly a mockery of the reggaeton player.

However, for those who thought that everything was a video without further repercussions, the influencer has just announced that He recorded the song with Dispara Gatillo and apparently it will be titled Luna S26.

Capture Instagram / El Kende of Key West

Lying in the middle of the street with his cell phone recording the sky, El Kende ridicules Mawell saying that he sent him the phone, a Samsung S23, to record the moon.

Another who is also in the middle of the controversy is Dany Ome and on her Instagram she also responded to Mawell after he told her in the same live stream to focus on her music.

“Stupid phs. Bye, to reach this level you have to be born again,” she told him, alluding to his latest success with El Chulo, Kevincito El 13, Wampi and Lex White.

This Monday in a direct one that he later deleted from InstagramMawell asked all singers, the greats and those of the new generations, to come out above him on the networks.