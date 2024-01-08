Florida Republican Party dismisses its president accused of sexual assault

MIAMI .- The Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) dismissed its president, Christian Ziegler, in the midst of an investigation into the alleged sexual assault against a woman.

Ziegler was replaced by Evan Power, who was the vice president. “He was elected president of the Republican Party of Florida with overwhelming support from the RPOF Executive Committee,” the political group announced through its social networks.

The decision comes at a crucial moment for Republicans seeking to regain the White House in next November’s elections.

“Chairman Power has diligently served our party for more than a decade and has the experience necessary to under his leadership, keep Florida red, deliver Florida’s 30 electoral votes to the Republican presidential candidate, and elect Republicans everywhere in the Americas. ballot,” the party said in a press release.

Power called his election to the position an honor. “The Republican Party of Florida is not defined by a single person, but by the efforts of all of our grassroots leaders who have helped recruit and elect strong Republican candidates, starting with our Governor Ron DeSantis, a full Republican Cabinet and a supermajority in the state legislature. The RPOF has a solid foundation to keep Florida winning,” Power said.

The dismissal

The party suspended Ziegler last month and demanded his resignation after finding that he “cannot effectively lead during an election year critical of the allegations,” which Ziegler has consistently denied.

Once the scandal broke out, Governor Ron DeSantis, Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scottin addition to other leaders republicans They have asked Ziegler to resign. However, the politician has refused.

“We have to get through this and focus on 2024. Florida is one of the most important states for Republicans and we have to continue to get victories, especially for Rick Scott and the leader of the ticket with Trump as our nominee eventually,” said the state senator Joe Gruters, who preceded Ziegler as party chairman.

Party sources said that the Meeting to determine Ziegler’s future would be held behind closed doors at a Tallahassee conference center.

Sexual assault case

Ziegler and his wife, Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler, admitted to police that they previously had a consensual sexual relationship with the woman who denounced the Florida Republican chairman.

The Sarasota Police Department is reportedly investigating the woman’s accusation that Ziegler raped her in his apartment last October.

Documents from the investigation indicate that The Zieglers and the woman had planned a sexual encounter that day, but Bridget Ziegler was unable to attend. The accuser claimed that Christian Ziegler arrived anyway and allegedly assaulted her.

The leaders republicans Those who have called for Ziegler’s resignation pointed out that in a political year like 2024, his continuity at the head of the party’s destinies could have some negative impact at the polls.

Source: AP