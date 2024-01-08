Tiger Woods breaks relationship with the Nike brand after 27 years

NUEVA YORK.- Tiger Woods y Nike They announced on Monday the end of their relationship after 27 years of relationship between both parties.

In a post on his social networks, Woods thanked the founder of Nike, Phil Knight for his “passion and vision” that made the partnership between the golf branch of the brand and the star a reality.

“27 years ago, I was fortunate to enter into a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world.”Woods wrote. “The days that followed were marked by so many incredible journeys and memories, if I started to mention them, it could take me forever.”

Tiger Woods.jpg Golfer Tiger Woods speaks during the press conference prior to the Genesis Invitational, February 14, 2023. AFP

Nike He also spoke out on the networks by publishing a photo. “Tiger, it was a tremendous round”.

“Tiger, you challenged your sport, the stereotypes, the conventions, the traditional way of acting,” read the message from Nike. “You challenged the entire institution of golf. You challenged us. And more than anyone, you did it. And for that challenge we are grateful.”.

Woods won 15 majors, each caught wearing his usual red jersey with the logo. Nike. His 82 titles PGA They keep him tied with Sam Snead in the historical list.

“People are asking if there will be another chapter,” Woods said. “Of course there will be another chapter. See you in Los Angeles”.

Woods and Nike, made for each other:

Woods has been one of the most recognized athletes in recent years and He undoubtedly established himself as the face of golf around the world. Some problems outside of the sport also contributed to his popularity, but the talent he has shown throughout his career has made him an icon of the sport.

Nikefor its part, is also one of the most popular brands on the planet and has represented several of the greatest athletes who have ever lived, including Michael Jordanfor many the greatest player of the NBA in the history.

Source: With information from AP