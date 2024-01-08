Ecuador sinks into Narco Politics if we do not fight crime and corruption

QUITO. The former president and deputy of Ecuador, Lucio Gutiérrez, calls on citizens to participate in a debate on the proposals for Consultation, Amendments and Reforms to the Constitution and Penal Code.

“We must go all out on crime and corruption, or we will sink into Narco Politics,” says Gutiérrez on the social network X.

Gutiérrez participated in a series of interviews in which he presented his proposals in detail. He invites citizens to watch these interviews and share his opinions on social networks.

“I want to hear the ideas of all Ecuadorians,” said Gutiérrez. “Together we can build a safer and more prosperous Ecuador.”

Increase in crime in Ecuador

Ecuador has experienced an increase in crime and corruption in recent years. In 2023, the homicide rate per 100,000 inhabitants was 18.4 percent, the highest in the country’s history.

Corruption is also a serious problem. In 2022, Ecuador ranked 94th out of 180 countries in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index.

Proposals by Lucio Gutiérrez

Gutiérrez’s proposals include: Reforms to the Penal Code to increase penalties for organized crime, drug trafficking and corruption. Creation of an independent commission to investigate corruption. Strengthening judicial independence.

Gutiérrez has stated on several occasions that these reforms are necessary to restore confidence in the government and guarantee the security of citizens.

