Hummelstein: Cellar fire prompts large-scale use by the fire brigade, police and rescue services

A vast one basement fire in Hummelstein ensured an extensive deployment of on Saturday morning fire brigade, police and rescue service. Despite rapid firefighting, all residents had to leave their apartments because of the strong spread of smoke in the building. Nobody was seriously injured. This was announced by the Nuremberg professional fire brigade.

At around 10:45 a.m., a basement fire in an apartment building on Huldstrasse was reported to the integrated control center in Nuremberg via the emergency call number 112. Because of the large number of calls and the suspicion that people in danger could be located, the control center immediately alerted you higher level of power from the fire brigade and rescue service to the scene.

“Thick smoke” poured out of the building in Hummelstein

When the first firefighters arrived, they were already penetrating dense smoke from the basement and the stairwell of the multi-storey residential building. While several teams immediately entered the burning basement to fight the fire, other emergency services wearing respiratory protection checked the smoke-filled stairwell and then the individual residential units for people. At the same time, mechanical ventilation devices were put into operation to extract smoke from the escape route, one person was rescued using a turntable ladder and the apartments were also searched from the outside for trapped people.





However, no further human rescues had to be carried out: all other people in the house at the time of the fire were able to leave the house in time themselves. They were taken to a collection point and treated there by the emergency doctor and rescue service. The fire was extinguished around 11.20 a.m. and the post-extinguishing work could be carried out.

Four people from the house had to be on the spot by the emergency services because of the suspicion smoke inhalation be treated. N-ERGIE forces took action to secure the gas, electricity and water supply in the building. 15 residents had to be temporarily accommodated elsewhere because of the damage caused by the social welfare office.

Large task force: who was there?

A total of around 40 members of the professional fire brigade, four ambulances and an emergency doctor as well as several police patrols were deployed. The garden city volunteer fire brigade occupied their equipment shed in order to be able to quickly reinforce the remaining forces at the fire stations in the event of additional operations.

The police have started investigating the cause of the fire. The extent and cause of the fire damage are not yet clear.

