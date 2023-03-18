WhatsApp stuck? See how to clear the cache

Mobile apps have made people’s lives easier in many ways, and WhatsApp is one of the most popular apps to communicate instantly. However, with time of use, it may show signs of slowness and even crash. This can occur due to the large number of temporary files stored in the cell’s cache memory, which occupy internal space and overload the processor.

To resolve this issue, you can clear the app’s cache and data. In this short tutorial, we’ll teach you how to do this in the WhatsApp application on any cell phone, both Android and IOS.

Is clearing WhatsApp cache a good idea?

When you open a website or app, your computer or Smartphone keeps some information in memory temporarily, to ensure that the next time you visit the website or open the app, everything loads faster. That’s why when you install and open an app for the first time, it takes longer than usual to be able to use it.

It turns out that, over time, files can be duplicated, disrupting data processing. We can manually clear the cache so that space can be used to add new data.

How to Clear WhatsApp Cache on Android

Depending on the Android interface, the way to clear cache may be slightly different. Even so, with the instructions below, you will be able to find the option on your device.

1. First, open your mobile settings. now go on Apps or Apps;

Step 1: How to clear WhatsApp cache on Android. Source: Oficina da Net

2. now go on Manage Apps. Then select the application WhatsApp;



Step 2: How to clear WhatsApp cache on Android. Source: Oficina da Net

3. With the WhatsApp information open, click on Storagethen on clear data and finally, Limpar Cache. Ready! If you want, we can also clear other stored information, such as user data, which usually weighs heavily on the cell phone’s storage.



Step 3: How to clear WhatsApp cache on Android. Source: Oficina da Net

All done. Whenever the application is slow, repeat this process. It is important to know that clearing the cache can be useful not only for WhatsApp, but also for other apps that take up a lot of space in your smartphone’s internal memory. In this way, it is possible to prevent the cell phone from becoming overloaded and slow, ensuring a more fluid and satisfactory experience for the user in their daily lives.

How to clear WhatsApp cache on iPhone?



iPhone Apps. Source: Oficina da Net

Clearing the WhatsApp cache on iOS phones is very simple, follow the steps below:

1. Between us Settings;

2. select General;

3. Patch me iCloud Storage and Usage

4. Select now Uso do iCloudthen go to Manage Storage

5. select the WhatsApp and click on clear data.

Did you like the tip? Check below other interesting ways to optimize the use of your Smartphone!