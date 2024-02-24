Hundreds attend funeral of victim killed in Chiefs parade

KANSAS CITY.- Hundreds of mourners attended a funeral mass Saturday for a Kansas City-area DJ who died when she was shot during the United States’ victory celebration. Chiefs in it Super Bowl.

Lisa López-Galván was one of two dozen people who were shot when a shooting broke out Feb. 14 outside Union Station. During the 90-minute service she was remembered as a loving wife and mother whose smile could light up a room and who saw each day as an opportunity for excitement and laughter.

With his casket near the front of the Redemptorist Catholic Church in Kansas City, Missouri, mourners, some wearing Chiefs jerseys, also listened to a mariachi band play and sing.

Along with her husband and young son, the 43-year-old joined an estimated crowd of 1 million people for the parade and rally. After the celebration ended, a dispute over what authorities described as the belief that people in one group were staring at those in another group led to gunshots.

Woman is transferred to an ambulance / AP A woman is carried to an ambulance after celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory in the Super Bowl, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

López-Galván, a music lover who played at weddings, quinceaneras and in a bar, was caught in the middle of the shooting. Everyone else survived.

Two men have been charged with his death and two minors face firearms charges. His family responded to the charges with a statement expressing gratitude to police and prosecutors.

“Although it will not return our beloved Lisa to us, it is comforting,” the statement began.

Support from the Chiefs and beyond:

Both players and some celebrities have reached out to his family. Pop superstar Taylor Swift, who is often in a box during Chiefs games because she is dating tight end Travis Kelce, donated $100,000 to López-Galván’s family.

And because she was wearing a jersey of Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker at the celebration, he responded to requests on social media seeking help in obtaining a similar one, possibly so the mother of two could rest with her.

“As the family mourns their loss and grapples with their many wounds, I will continue to pray for their healing and the repose of Lisa’s soul,” Butker said in a statement.

Source: AP