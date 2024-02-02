Husband of actress Yadhira Carrillo is free of organized crime charges

MIAMI.- The husband of the actress Mexican Yadhira Carrillo, the famous lawyer Juan Collado, was acquitted of the charges of organized crime and money laundering that the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) accused him of in Mexico.

“A federal judge ordered the dismissal of the accusations against Collado, considering that there was no crime to prosecute nor sufficient elements to sustain the criminal process that began in July 2019, when he was arrested in a restaurant in Mexico City,” he said. Quin .

“The decision of Judge Gustavo Aquiles Villaseor, assigned to the Federal Criminal Justice Center of the Reclusorio Norte, has immediate and acquittal effect, so Collado will be able to recover his full freedom, without restrictions or precautionary measures,” added the Mexican magazine.

According to this medium, the actress’s lawyer was released on parole in September of last year with the condition of wearing an electronic bracelet on his ankle to prevent the lawyer from leaving the Central American country. Likewise, they ordered him to pay a bail of 12 million pesos (700 thousand dollars) and appear before the judge periodically.

“The lawyer had been accused of operating with resources of illicit origin, tax fraud for 36 million pesos and embezzlement for more than 13 million pesos, to the detriment of the government of Chihuahua. He was also related to the Sinaloa cartel, by collecting to a business network linked to this group 45.9 million dollars,” he detailed. Quin. “However, Judge Villaseor considered that the evidence presented by the FGR was insufficient, inconsistent or illegal, so he determined to close the case and acquit Juan Collado of the crimes attributed to him.”

Juan Collado represented Enrique Pea Nieto, Carlos Salinas de Gortari, among other famous people in the past.