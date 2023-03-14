“I am disappointed”: Garnacho’s lament for an injury that will prevent him from being in the friendlies of the Argentine National Team

The news that was expected in the last hours was confirmed: Alejandro Garnacho will not be able to participate in the next friendlies of the Argentine National Teamdue to an injury he suffered to his right ankle in the goalless draw between Manchester United and Southampton last Sunday in the Premier League.

The United forward himself was in charge of confirming his injury, through a message he published on his social networks. “It’s hard to put into words how I feel right now.. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to help my team and my teammates in the upcoming games, in what is a very important part of the season for us at Manchester United,” he began.

And about his situation in the selected team, he assured: “I am also disappointed to lose the opportunity to be with my teammates from the Argentine National Team, in what would have been a great moment of pride for me and my family.”.

Despite the bad moment, Garnacho closed with an optimistic message: “This is part of football and our profession, however, I am already focused on my recovery. God has taught me to never give up and I will make sure to come back stronger than ever! !”.

Within the framework of the FIFA double date, Argentina will play its first matches as world champion on March 23 against Panama in the Monumental, and on the 28th against Curaçao in the Madre de Ciudadesfrom Santiago del Estero.