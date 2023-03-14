The Government called a meeting to define the new Minimum, Vital and Mobile Wage

The Council of the Minimum, Vital and Mobile Wage will meet again on March 21 at 4:00 p.m. with the aim of setting a new increase in the basic salary for the coming months, after a last quarter marked by the difficulty in containing inflation. The call includes both state authorities and business and union representatives, as resolved by the Ministry of Labor through the Official Gazette.

The portfolio led by Rachel “Kelly” Olmos indicated that that day both the setting of new amounts of the Minimum, Vital and Mobile Salary and the unemployment benefit will be determined. In addition, the new amounts that are established will have an impact on what the beneficiaries of the Potenciar Trabajo plan receive, who receive half of a basic salary.

The Minimum Wage Council had met for the last time last November, when it set the increases in the basic salary expected until March 2023. In this way, since the current month the minimum wage is located at $69.500, but so far the increase corresponding to April has not been set. This, added to the succession of inflationary indices higher than expected during January and February, led to a new call for this body by the Government.

The new having agreed in November 2022 at the meeting of the Council of the Minimum, Vital and Mobile Wage was formalized through resolution 15/2022, published in the Official Gazette with the signature of the labor minister.

Thus, from December 1, the minimum wage went from $57.900 a $61.953 for all monthly workers who complete the full legal working day, while January 1 became $65.427on February 1 it was located in $67.743 and on March 1 he reached $69.500.

As a consequence, the beneficiaries of the Potenciar Trabajo plan have been paid since March 1 $34.750equivalent to half of what to pay the minimum wage.

The minimum and maximum amounts of the unemployment benefit also increased: $28.681,35 as of December 1; $30.289,65 as of January 1; $31.361,85 starting February 1 and $32.175,26 starting March 1st.