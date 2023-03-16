Your WhatsApp profile picture is blurry: why and how to upload a good picture

You upload a new WhatsApp profile picture, but Messenger keeps blurring it out? With a few tips, your image will retain its quality.

The camera modules of modern smartphones have constantly evolved over the past few years. Manufacturers rely on ever higher resolution sensors and wide open apertures to improve image quality. In this way, they inspire new customers for their devices.

However, it is all the more annoying for the user when he wants to use one of his super-sharp and excellently exposed photos as a profile picture in WhatsApp, but it ends up appearing blurred there. t-online shows what needs to be done.

That’s why your profile picture in WhatsApp is blurred

High-resolution photos have a very decisive disadvantage: in the end, you pay for the good image quality with an increased need for storage space and data volume. For example, if you were to upload a 10 MB photo as a profile photo, your fellow human beings would have to download and save exactly this amount of data onto their end device in order to be able to see the image in the same quality. Even with 50 contacts who regularly upload a new picture to your profile, that would be a data-hungry undertaking.

Therefore, messengers like WhatsApp automatically compress your profile picture before uploading it, which, in addition to the reduced size, often means that the result is blurry compared to the original recording. To ensure that your profile picture does not lose its quality, proceed as follows.

WhatsApp always displays profile pictures squarely. To ensure that Messenger doesn’t unintentionally cut off the edge of your picture, ideally use a photo in the appropriate format. Alternatively, when uploading to the Messenger app, select a suitable image section by placing the frame displayed in edit mode accordingly. However, make sure that you do not zoom in too far, otherwise the sharpness of the image will suffer visibly. The minimum permitted resolution for WhatsApp profile pictures is 192 x 192 pixels, which is already very blurry from the start. The app automatically resizes images that exceed the maximum of 640 x 640 pixels to this upper limit. Compared to the original, this can also be accompanied by a loss of image sharpness. If you are not satisfied with the results directly from WhatsApp’s upload function, try using another image editing program to create a square image with a suitable resolution. Modern smartphones usually already have a corresponding tool ex works. You can usually find this by opening the recording in your gallery and then tapping on “Edit” or the pencil icon. Alternatively, search for the keyword “image editing” in the app store of your choice to get a suitable application.

Post-processing of images before uploading