Panama will face the Argentine National Team with an alternative team

The Panamanian national team confirmed today that next Thursday they will visit Argentina with an alternative team, since they will reserve their regular squad for the Concacaf Nations League.

After the announcement on Wednesday with the 20 soccer players called up to face the selected World Champion, the Panamanian Federation today published a new list with the 23 players who will stay in Panama with the Spanish coach Thomas Christiansen.

The players that will face the team led by Lionel Scaloni are, for the most part, from the local league, while the National Team that will visit Costa Rica for the Concacaf Nations League has more international travel.

Even, the Spanish coach had already warned that he was not even going to travel to Buenos Aires to participate in the World Champions party and in his place will be his assistant and historic former Panamanian soccer player Jorge Dely Valdés.

Despite the invitation from the AFA, Christiansen decided to prioritize his participation in the Concacaf tournament, since Panama needs a positive result against Costa Rica to qualify for the Final Four.